Photo 1080
Fading away
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
iPhone
Taken
25th August 2022 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
jogger
,
blurism
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love this!
September 2nd, 2022
