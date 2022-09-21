Previous
Next
Grandma Moses by joemuli
Photo 1099

Grandma Moses

… Anna Mary Robertson “Grandma” Moses (1860-1961) started painting in her seventies (70’s !! )
and within years was one of America's most famous artists.❤️
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise