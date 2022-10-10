Sign up
Photo 1108
Rear end
Love the colors,shapes and patterns of this car..… but I wish that repair truck didn’t photobombed the view..🚗🚙🛻
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
0
0
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4033
photos
296
followers
114
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
10th October 2022 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
pattern
,
shape
,
jdm365
