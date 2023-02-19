Sign up
Photo 1195
Backyard gem
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
Tags
branch
,
nature
,
leaves
,
jdm365
Diane
ace
Very nice!
February 20th, 2023
KazzaMazoo
Love the minimalist empty space. Processing has vibes of those old negative prints.
February 20th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
just gorgeous
February 20th, 2023
