Photo 1197
Fog!
We’ve foggy atmosphere two days ago,taken thru my screen window..
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4412
photos
301
followers
119
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
24th February 2023 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
palm
,
foggy
,
jdm365
,
windowscreen
