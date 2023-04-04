Previous
No mugshot please by joemuli
Photo 1217

No mugshot please

4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Joanne Diochon ace
Hmm… I have to wonder about the inspiration for this piece, LOL. Unlike many of your subjects, he looks quite a hefty build.
April 5th, 2023  
