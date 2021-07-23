Sign up
Photo 799
Spraypaint
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
3
2
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
GO for it…don’t overthink! Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the comments. ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
Tags
paper
,
glue
,
acrylic
,
collage
,
cut
,
paste
,
spraypaint
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
bruni
ace
Someone had fun.
July 23rd, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool. I like this.
July 23rd, 2021
joeyM
ace
@bruni
it’s calming doing art journal,,I know it’s not a masterpiece,just making it for fun,don't know what this crap means—haha—it relaxes me mentally ❤️
July 23rd, 2021
