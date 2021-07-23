Previous
Spraypaint by joemuli
Photo 799

Spraypaint

23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

joeyM

ace
@joemuli
GO for it…don’t overthink! Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the comments. ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
Photo Details

bruni ace
Someone had fun.
July 23rd, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
Cool. I like this.
July 23rd, 2021  
joeyM ace
@bruni it’s calming doing art journal,,I know it’s not a masterpiece,just making it for fun,don't know what this crap means—haha—it relaxes me mentally ❤️
July 23rd, 2021  
