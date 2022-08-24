Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1010
Bromance 💕
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
3862
photos
297
followers
116
following
276% complete
View this month »
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
Latest from all albums
27
1752
1070
1009
1753
1010
1071
1754
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
ARTilicious
Taken
21st August 2022 7:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lifeguard
,
mixedmedia
,
doubleexposure
,
photoart
,
jdm365
Linda Godwin
this draws attention, is the double exposure done in camera?
August 24th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
@rontu
yes,(in camera double xp.) and both of ‘em standing in front of a coffee shop window,(you see my reflections)……and lots of thingsgoing on in this shot..❤️
August 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close