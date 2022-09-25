Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1042
Secret phone call
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
3
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
photoart
,
blurism
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely spring feel to this shot
September 25th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Another perfect book cover...Nicely done...
September 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful story telling capture.
September 25th, 2022
