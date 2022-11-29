Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1078
Don’t ask..
—I dunno how to explain this…but it’s my plastic Covid mask,reflecting the prints of my shirt…ahh,,whatever !🤷🏽♂️🤷🏾♀️
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
1
0
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4191
photos
294
followers
116
following
295% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
ARTilicious
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jdm365
,
plasticmask
Allison Maltese
ace
Well, I like the pattern it made no matter how it came about!
November 29th, 2022
