Don’t ask.. by joemuli
—I dunno how to explain this…but it’s my plastic Covid mask,reflecting the prints of my shirt…ahh,,whatever !🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏾‍♀️
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Well, I like the pattern it made no matter how it came about!
November 29th, 2022  
