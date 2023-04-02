Sign up
Photo 1140
Dog walker
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
4
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4479
photos
296
followers
119
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
iPhone
Taken
31st March 2023 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
photoart
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Walks @ 7
ace
Really shows the attention that is needed when walking lots of dogs, well done
April 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
The light blur highlights the motion
April 3rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
I suspect they were big dogs. Nice candid look at this fellow.
April 3rd, 2023
Diane
ace
Like his expression
April 3rd, 2023
