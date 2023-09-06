Sign up
Previous
Photo 1226
D’ ART of CRAYONS
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
4
5
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4861
photos
292
followers
119
following
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
ARTilicious
Taken
6th September 2023 5:41pm
Public
crayons
,
abstract
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
sept23words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking abstract with lots of great colors.
September 6th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fabulous image and edit. Great colours.
September 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is fabulous!
September 6th, 2023
Loopy-Lou
So cool, Fav
September 6th, 2023
