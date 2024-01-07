Sign up
Previous
Photo 1257
Enjoy 🚴
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
6
4
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
6th January 2024 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
biker
,
beach
,
photoart
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun pic!
January 8th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well done!
January 8th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Love the processing.
January 8th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Creative motion blur
January 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
You really feel the sense of speed
January 8th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great motion blur effect. Is that a cruise ship in the background?
January 8th, 2024
