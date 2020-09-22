Previous
Moon following the setting sun. by joesweet
16 / 365

Moon following the setting sun.

I tried using a tripod with long exposure. Somehow, all my photos have a slight wobble which rounded the crescent moon. I’ll work on it
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

JoeSweet

@joesweet
I'm retired after a career in social service and mental health in Rhode Island and Florida.
Maggiemae ace
The very slight blur creates softness which is attractive. Wonderful sky and sun reflections!
September 22nd, 2020  
