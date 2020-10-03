Previous
Next
New nifty fifty! No, not her. by joesweet
30 / 365

New nifty fifty! No, not her.

It’s not my beautiful wife who is nifty fifty. I’m referring to my new Canon 50mm, 1.8. I like playing with both.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

JoeSweet

ace
@joesweet
I'm retired after a career in social service and mental health in Rhode Island and Florida. I currently live on a barrier island just...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise