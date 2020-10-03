Sign up
30 / 365
New nifty fifty! No, not her.
It’s not my beautiful wife who is nifty fifty. I’m referring to my new Canon 50mm, 1.8. I like playing with both.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
JoeSweet
ace
@joesweet
I'm retired after a career in social service and mental health in Rhode Island and Florida. I currently live on a barrier island just...
43
photos
14
followers
11
following
