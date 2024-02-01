Sign up
I know I left my bike here somewhere
Shot this a while ago, it’s outside Eindhoven train station, how exactly would you find your bike, or is it just leave one take one 😀
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
John
@johnnyfrs
Some stuff about me err I take some photos, work a bit and do some other stuff. ...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
25th January 2014 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
bikes
,
cycle
Suzanne
ace
Terrific shot.
NB Thanks for the follow
February 1st, 2024
