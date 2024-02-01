Previous
I know I left my bike here somewhere by johnnyfrs
I know I left my bike here somewhere

Shot this a while ago, it’s outside Eindhoven train station, how exactly would you find your bike, or is it just leave one take one 😀
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Suzanne ace
Terrific shot.

NB Thanks for the follow
February 1st, 2024  
