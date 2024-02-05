Sign up
13 / 365
Greenhouse
The main greenhouse at Kew Gardens, it is so warm inside, guess it has to be for all those exotic plants in there
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
John
@johnnyfrs
Some stuff about me err I take some photos, work a bit and do some other stuff. ...
Tags
b&w
,
glass
,
architecture
,
greenhouse
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent view of this fabulous structure
February 5th, 2024
