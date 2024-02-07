Previous
Brooklyn bridge by johnnyfrs
15 / 365

Brooklyn bridge

Pretty everyone who has ever walked across the Brooklyn bridge with a camera has taken this shot 😀
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

John

@johnnyfrs
Some stuff about me err I take some photos, work a bit and do some other stuff. ...
☠northy ace
It is majestic!
February 7th, 2024  
Jen ace
They take it for a reason, it’s a good one 😀
February 7th, 2024  
