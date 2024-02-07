Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Brooklyn bridge
Pretty everyone who has ever walked across the Brooklyn bridge with a camera has taken this shot 😀
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
2
John
@johnnyfrs
Some stuff about me err I take some photos, work a bit and do some other stuff. ...
15
photos
17
followers
36
following
4% complete
View this month »
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
bridge
,
nyc
,
architecture
☠northy
ace
It is majestic!
February 7th, 2024
Jen
ace
They take it for a reason, it’s a good one 😀
February 7th, 2024
