Graduation by johnnyfrs
Graduation

Niece’s graduation today, sneaky shot here, wasn’t supposed to take photos here, ho hum 😄
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

John

@johnnyfrs
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, well sneaked! Congrats to her and ….. amazing shoes!
February 19th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Love her coordinated outfit of pink
February 19th, 2024  
Tony R ace
Who wouldn’t risk a chance to take a photo on a day as important as this
February 19th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet - is it a Barbie dress-up underneath? :)
February 19th, 2024  
