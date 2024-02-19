Sign up
27 / 365
Graduation
Niece’s graduation today, sneaky shot here, wasn’t supposed to take photos here, ho hum 😄
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
John
@johnnyfrs
Some stuff about me err I take some photos, work a bit and do some other stuff. ...
27
photos
32
followers
55
following
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, well sneaked! Congrats to her and ….. amazing shoes!
February 19th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Love her coordinated outfit of pink
February 19th, 2024
Tony R
ace
Who wouldn’t risk a chance to take a photo on a day as important as this
February 19th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet - is it a Barbie dress-up underneath? :)
February 19th, 2024
