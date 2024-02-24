Previous
32 / 365

Yep another sign

Another sign, I didn’t mean to do so many signs it just happened. Maybe I’m waiting for a sign.
24th February 2024

John

@johnnyfrs
Casablanca ace
Lol. You’ve found some cool ones
February 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
Sounds like a great idea to me 😊
February 24th, 2024  
