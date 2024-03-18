Previous
Ruin by johnnyfrs
50 / 365

Ruin

18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

John

@johnnyfrs
Some stuff about me err I take some photos, work a bit and do some other stuff. ...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Great shot in mono
March 18th, 2024  
Rick Aubin ace
Love that foreboding sky! Fav.
March 18th, 2024  
Denise Norden
Great capture. Everything is perfect
March 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise