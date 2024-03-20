Previous
Birthday girl by johnnyfrs
52 / 365

Birthday girl

Izzy is 12 today, totally acts like a pup still.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

John

@johnnyfrs
Some stuff about me err I take some photos, work a bit and do some other stuff. ...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jen ace
Aww, lovely shot. My Ollie turned 11 two days ago, and also still acts like a pup. 😊
March 20th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
awwww too cute
March 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise