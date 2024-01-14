Previous
A Moment’s Peace by joiedenic
14 / 365

A Moment’s Peace

Sometimes, it takes a lot to enjoy a simple beer as a newish mom. I savor the moments I can.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Nichole Short

@joiedenic
3% complete

