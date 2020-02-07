Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1782
Too beautiful
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jo
ace
@jokristina
Hello..... Hard to believe I am almost at the 300 photo mark and I am just getting round to writing this! I live...
2036
photos
64
followers
74
following
488% complete
View this month »
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-J600FN
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jean
ace
Beautiful patterns
February 7th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, very cool.
February 7th, 2020
George
ace
Fascinating - fabulous patterns.
February 7th, 2020
Caroline
ace
Such pretty shapes! You've captured the patterns and lighting perfectly.
February 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close