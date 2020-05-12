Previous
2020, international year of the nurse, May 12th international nurses day... by jokristina
Photo 1850

2020, international year of the nurse, May 12th international nurses day...

We had big celebrations planned, oh well, still managed a cup of tea and a slice of cake, more than many nurses today I'm sure. 💙
12th May 2020 12th May 20

