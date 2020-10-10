Previous
Next
Unintended art. by jokristina
Photo 1926

Unintended art.

Tidying up after poured acrylic painting.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

jo

ace
@jokristina
Hello..... Hard to believe I am almost at the 300 photo mark and I am just getting round to writing this! I live...
527% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise