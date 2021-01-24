Previous
at least 8 by jokristina
Photo 1979

at least 8

So many birds use these trees, usually they wait at the top for the sun to rise and warm them up, I think they must have been confused on this day.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

@jokristina
Hello..... Hard to believe I am almost at the 300 photo mark and I am just getting round to writing this! I live...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful capture, I found 8
February 8th, 2021  
