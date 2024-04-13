Sign up
Photo 2641
shadows
sometimes when I see beautiful shadows on walls I remember another 365 member, now sadly passed, but still inspiring.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
jo
@jokristina
Hello..... Hard to believe I am almost at the 300 photo mark and I am just getting round to writing this! I live...
