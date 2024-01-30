Previous
Wind chime

A few years back, I bought a beautiful Wind-chime with 10 brightly coloured Mexican style houses. It is so bright and cheerful that I decided that I wanted it hung next to my bed so I can look at it. It really does bring me so much joy


Jo

