13 / 365
Going home
The plane may have been 1.5 hours late, but I finally got home.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Jo
@joluisebeth
Hi, my name is Jo and I love to capture those little moments that are fleeting in time. I live in Australia and spend...
2
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2nd February 2024 7:01pm
sky
plane
flying
Lesley
ace
Love this! It would be perfect for the current Artist Challenge.
February 2nd, 2024
