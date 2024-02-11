Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
Sulphur-crested Cockatoo
Sulphur-crested Cockatoos are very conspicuous, noisy, and gregarious birds with a lot of attitude and sassiness.
These birds are very long-lived, and can live upwards of 70 years in captivity although they only live to about 20–40 years in the wild.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
1
Jo
ace
@joluisebeth
Hi, my name is Jo and I love to capture those little moments that are fleeting in time. I live in Australia and spend...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
australia
