Sulphur-crested Cockatoo by joluisebeth
Sulphur-crested Cockatoo

Sulphur-crested Cockatoos are very conspicuous, noisy, and gregarious birds with a lot of attitude and sassiness.

These birds are very long-lived, and can live upwards of 70 years in captivity although they only live to about 20–40 years in the wild.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Jo

@joluisebeth
