Previous
Pot plant by joluisebeth
39 / 365

Pot plant

I have a number of pot plants at work and this is one of them. Whilst I’m terrible getting plants to grow at home, at work they are thriving.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Jo

ace
@joluisebeth
Hi, my name is Jo and I love to capture those little moments that are fleeting in time. I live in Australia and spend...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise