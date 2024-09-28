Sign up
146 / 365
Old ski lift at the top of Mt Spokane
This was after my ride down on my mountain bike.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Josh Sharp
@josharp186
I am a hobbyist photographer. I mainly shoot in an effort to document my endeavors. I really enjoy nature and landscape photography.
151
photos
13
followers
13
following
41% complete
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
28th September 2024 2:28pm
