Cherry Coffee Shop by jpweaver
2 / 365

Cherry Coffee Shop

A cozy chair in the rear portion of Cherry Coffee Shop on a rainy day - Fort Worth, TX
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Jeremy Weaver

@jpweaver
