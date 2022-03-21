Previous
Next
Latte art from Crude Coffee by jpweaver
12 / 365

Latte art from Crude Coffee

Emily's latte from Crue Coffee on a Sunday morning. The sun was low and I thought the shadows looked nice. Emily reminded me that my ZV-1 can take super slo-mo videos so we got a fun shot of a cookie falling into the foam.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Jeremy Weaver

@jpweaver
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise