Landscaping by jpweaver
Landscaping

Emily and I (but mostly Emily) have been working on regrading our flower beds in front. She picked up some more soil to plant our new Florida Sunshine Anise. I think they're going to look very nice in front of the house.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Jeremy Weaver

@jpweaver
