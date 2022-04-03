Previous
Next
Espresso and Lesson Planning by jpweaver
25 / 365

Espresso and Lesson Planning

Organizing my lessons for today. I've started drinking espresso instead of drip. No real overarching thoughts about it.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Jeremy Weaver

@jpweaver
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise