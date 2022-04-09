Sign up
31 / 365
Tentacles on Main Street
We went to the Main Street Arts Festival. I got a lot of shots that I really like, but this one stands out as capturing the integration of the different types of art into the very center of downtown. A very silly picture that I like quite a bit.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
0
0
Jeremy Weaver
@jpweaver
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
8
8
365
ZV-1
10th April 2022 9:49am
street
,
downtown
,
fort worth
,
rx100
