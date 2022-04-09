Previous
Next
Tentacles on Main Street by jpweaver
31 / 365

Tentacles on Main Street

We went to the Main Street Arts Festival. I got a lot of shots that I really like, but this one stands out as capturing the integration of the different types of art into the very center of downtown. A very silly picture that I like quite a bit.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Jeremy Weaver

@jpweaver
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise