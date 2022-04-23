Previous
Next
Featured Artist by jpweaver
45 / 365

Featured Artist

This man was the featured artist at the Arts Goggle art festival in Near Southside Fort Worth. He also owns an outstanding coffee shop in town, called Arcadia. My first two photos in my 365 project were actually taken in its interior.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Jeremy Weaver

@jpweaver
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise