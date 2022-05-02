Sign up
54 / 365
Stairway to Nowhere
Lots of houses in my neighborhood are well over 100 years old. Because of that, many of them have had strange alteration like this made. Someone just decided they didn't need a door there, I guess.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
1
0
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ZV-1
Taken
4th May 2022 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fort worth
,
rx100
Aurelie
I bet that makes for interesting neighborhood walks! I like this one.
May 5th, 2022
