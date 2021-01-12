Previous
Marked Down by jqf
Photo 1046

Marked Down

1000 Mile Walk Day 12 on the Oxdrove going up to the Abbotstone Road.
This one must be valuable; it's very tall and straight, but soon to go by the look of it.
Jacquie

I have made two New Year Resolutions for 2021, but shall keep quiet in case they don’t last more than two weeks! Anyway, I’m back after...
