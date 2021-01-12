Sign up
Photo 1046
Marked Down
1000 Mile Walk Day 12 on the Oxdrove going up to the Abbotstone Road.
This one must be valuable; it's very tall and straight, but soon to go by the look of it.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Jacquie
ace
@jqf
I have made two New Year Resolutions for 2021, but shall keep quiet in case they don’t last more than two weeks! Anyway, I’m back after...
1046
photos
14
followers
22
following
286% complete
View this month »
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2015-21
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
12th January 2021 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
hampshire
,
oxdrove
,
1000milewalk
