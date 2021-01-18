Previous
Standing Tall by jqf
Standing Tall

1000 mile walk Day 18.
To Old Alresford via the Bighton road and at last there was some light in the sky.
18th January 2021

Jacquie

@jqf
I have made two New Year Resolutions for 2021, but shall keep quiet in case they don’t last more than two weeks! Anyway, I’m back after...
288% complete

