Alder Tree Cones by jqf
Alder Tree Cones

100 Mile Walk Day 29
I had to be quick to capture the sunlight on the trees behind, but in the process lost my lens cap. I went back to search for it, but there was not a sign. What a nuisance!
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Jacquie

@jqf
I have made two New Year Resolutions for 2021, but shall keep quiet in case they don’t last more than two weeks! Anyway, I’m back after...
