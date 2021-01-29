Sign up
Photo 1063
Alder Tree Cones
100 Mile Walk Day 29
I had to be quick to capture the sunlight on the trees behind, but in the process lost my lens cap. I went back to search for it, but there was not a sign. What a nuisance!
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Jacquie
ace
@jqf
I have made two New Year Resolutions for 2021, but shall keep quiet in case they don’t last more than two weeks! Anyway, I’m back after...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2015-21
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
29th January 2021 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
cone
,
alder
,
alresford
