Reflections on Mud by jqf
Photo 1071

Reflections on Mud

1000 Mile Walk Day 37 by the river near Ovington.
So many people have taken up walking that the paths everywhere have been churned to mud. This is one of the better ones.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Jacquie

I have made two New Year Resolutions for 2021, but shall keep quiet in case they don’t last more than two weeks! Anyway, I’m back after...
