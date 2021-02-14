Previous
Everlasting Love? by jqf
Photo 1079

Everlasting Love?

Leaving only the red colour made these remaining roses from my birthday flowers look like something from a Valentine's bouquet for Miss Havisham!
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Jacquie

ace
@jqf
I have made two New Year Resolutions for 2021, but shall keep quiet in case they don’t last more than two weeks! Anyway, I’m back after...
295% complete

