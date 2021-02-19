Previous
Next
Work in Progress 2 by jqf
Photo 1084

Work in Progress 2

There's no spare material, so if it goes wrong I'm stumped. So slowly, slowly with the scissors and tacks!
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Jacquie

ace
@jqf
I have more or less kept my two New Year Resolutions for 2021 so far, which is pretty good for me. What I never...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise