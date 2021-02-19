Sign up
Photo 1084
Work in Progress 2
There's no spare material, so if it goes wrong I'm stumped. So slowly, slowly with the scissors and tacks!
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Jacquie
ace
@jqf
I have more or less kept my two New Year Resolutions for 2021 so far, which is pretty good for me. What I never...
3
3
2015-21
Canon EOS 70D
19th February 2021 6:19pm
chair
,
childrens
,
upholstery
