Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1095
Work (No Longer) in Progress 3
Huge relief...I finished. Now all we need is to be allowed to have our grand-daughters over for the day. Hopefully this could be at Easter.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jacquie
ace
@jqf
I have more or less kept my two New Year Resolutions for 2021 so far, which is pretty good for me. What I never...
1096
photos
17
followers
23
following
300% complete
View this month »
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
2015-21
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
2nd March 2021 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
childrens
,
upholstery
JackieR
ace
They're lovely, you should be chuffed to bits!
March 3rd, 2021
Jacquie
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks! I am pleased with how they've turned out...a bit lumpy here and there, but the girls won't notice.
March 3rd, 2021
summerfield
ace
you did it! i wish i have some kind of skill like yours. this is incredible. congratulations on finishing it. aces!
March 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks! I am pleased with how they've turned out...a bit lumpy here and there, but the girls won't notice.