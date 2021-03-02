Previous
Work (No Longer) in Progress 3 by jqf
Photo 1095

Work (No Longer) in Progress 3

Huge relief...I finished. Now all we need is to be allowed to have our grand-daughters over for the day. Hopefully this could be at Easter.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Jacquie

JackieR ace
They're lovely, you should be chuffed to bits!
March 3rd, 2021  
Jacquie ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks! I am pleased with how they've turned out...a bit lumpy here and there, but the girls won't notice.
March 3rd, 2021  
summerfield ace
you did it! i wish i have some kind of skill like yours. this is incredible. congratulations on finishing it. aces!
March 3rd, 2021  
