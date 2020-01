Over 10years .........

Over 10 years I’ve transitioned from

using a bridge camera on automatic mode only (Panasonic LUMIX DMC FZ28 x18 zoom lens) in 2010, through various cameras, to now using an Olympus E-M5II, I shoot in manual mode and RAW and use Lightroom to do basic editing.

I think therefore despite visibly ageing my photography has developed and become much more satisfying.