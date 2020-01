Trip to the cinema

Went to see the film ‘1917’ today. Amazingly good film. It was like a 2 hour poem. Full of contrasting depictions of horror and beauty. For me it also challenged the gendered narrative of male behaviour by shining a light on men’s inner lives - ‘unable to bear the pain of seeing then leaving family best then to avoid it.’ The absent women were at the centre of this film.

I saw the patterns in the door as I was leaving.