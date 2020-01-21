Previous
Next
Accessibility and availability of toilets by judithmullineux
18 / 365

Accessibility and availability of toilets

I took the train to London today. There was only one working toilet on a train made up of about 8 carriages.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Judith Mullineux

@judithmullineux
amateur photography looking to improve
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise